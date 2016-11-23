Alberta woman ‘disgusted’ by Cochrane RCMP privacy breach

An Alberta woman said she was shocked when she received requested disclosure for a traffic ticket and also received a police report detailing an assault involving totally unrelated parties.

Cherry Dietrich said earlier this week the Cochrane RCMP provided her representative with her traffic ticket disclosure, but one of the documents included—a supplementary occurrence report— had nothing to do with her.

“I read it and it’s got the person’s full name, the cops names in it, exactly what happened in the incident, including some really personal information like that she was suicidal,” she said.

Dietrich said she asked her representative about why it was included in the package, and he told her he simply forwarded all the information provided by the Crown from the RCMP pertaining to her case along to her.

Cochrane RCMP confirmed they were aware of the privacy breach and were investigating how it had happened.

“The person whose information was disclosed has been notified by Cochrane RCMP and we’re looking into how and why exactly that error occurred and why so we can take corrective steps,” said Cpl. Curtis Peters.

He said this isn’t a common occurrence, but they do happen.

“I myself got the wrong person’s stuff from Revenue Canada—so errors do happen in any office,” he said.

Dietrich said she thought it was “really disgusting” that someone’s private information was being shared this way.

“This is a major privacy breach and I’m not entirely sure how they could make that mistake,” she said. “The woman’s name in the report is nothing near my name.”

She said it made her worry, too.