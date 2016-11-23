Albertans face lengthy wait to access health care treatments: Report

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said a new report by the Fraser Institute regarding wait times for health care across Canada is difficult to interpret.

“I’m not sure if it’s appropriate to compare these results with what we measure from an AHS perspective on a quarterly basis,” said Dr. Francois Belanger, vice-president of quality and chief medical officer for AHS.

According to the report, Albertans face longer wait times for health care compared to the national median of 20 weeks.

Patients in Alberta can expect to wait about 22.9 weeks for treatment in total, between an initial referral from a general practitioner (GP) and receiving treatment. That’s the longest wait time on record in Alberta since 1993.

“It’s very hard to interpret the data based on the way the Fraser Institute did the methodology,” Dr. Belanger said, adding that AHS continues to work on improving wait times.

Survey questionnaires were sent by the Fraser Institute to practitioners in 12 medical specialties. Wait times were calculated from the median of physician responses.

The report breaks down the total wait times for treatment into two sections: the time between a referral from a GP and seeing a specialist, and the time between seeing that specialist and receiving treatment.

Alberta was higher than the national median in both sections, with an average of 10.2 weeks between assessment from a GP and specialist referral, and a median of 12.7 weeks wait time between seeing a specialist and receiving treatment. The national median wait times were 9.4 and 10.6 weeks, respectively.

The increase in wait times, according to Dr. Belanger, is due to several reasons, including significant population growth in Alberta over recent years and an aging population, which means more chronic diseases and illnesses are putting pressure on the health care system.

A patient advocacy group in Alberta said extensive wait times can have multiple consequences on a patient’s wellbeing.

“It’s a very serious issue, many of our clients are developing psychiatric and psychological concerns in conjunction with not having their physiological needs addressed in a timely fashion,” said Angelica Martin, media director at Open Arms Patient Advocacy Centre.