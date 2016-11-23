City of Calgary gets focused on diversity: councillors look for results

Diversity.



As the councillors hear business plans from all their departments, a common theme has emerged. First asked by Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, then Couns. Druh Farrel, and Evan Woolley: diversity.



It’s a topic Farrell said is top of mind after the U.S. election, Alberta’s current political atmosphere and even more locally has been highlighted recently by issues within Calgary’s own police force.



“It’s an important question to ask our top administrators,” said Farrell. “Considering we’re more aware of the threats of diversity and gender balance.”



Farrell said the entire upper level management chart has one visible minority, and few women, an imbalance, which is represented in council as well. She said when looking at creating a more diverse leadership team, the city needs to be able to mentor, and the first step is recognizing how the city is doing.



So, what’s the city doing about it? Chief Human Resources Officer, Mark Lavallee explained at council Wednesday.



“We’re taking a number of steps, if you will, to try and get more information about our workforce. We’ve incorporated it into our corporate employee survey recently, within the last year, and again this year.”



Lavallee said the city does have a lot of information about gender. Women make up 30 per cent of the City of Calgary workforce, 38 per cent of supervisors are women, Administrative Leadership Teams have 33 per cent female representation, senior management teams are 24 per cent women, and the corporate management team is 40 per cent.



“It’s important to note there are pockets within our organization where we’re doing quite well with representation,” Lavallee said, highlighting the city’s 54 per cent female engineering staff. “We should be quite proud of that particular stat.”



Year to date, 45 per cent of new hires are women, which has increased over 2015 numbers at 42 per cent.



Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the important questions the city has begun asking is whether or not they are good at inclusion.



“If there are barriers that are preventing women, or people of visible minorities from progressing the workplace, we should know that,” said Nenshi. “It’s very clear that I have an all male senior management team…we have to have fair job competitions, it’s not about quotas or anything like that, but it is worth asking when we have a workforce that’s very reflective of the community we serve, why management does not.”