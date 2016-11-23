Calgary studies the future of transportation: autonomous vehicles

When cars fly, or at least, drive themselves.

That’s the kind of future the City of Calgary’s transportation department is planning for as they investigate the many questions – and unknowns – of autonomous vehicles and future transportation technology as part of their long-term strategy.

There aren’t many concrete answers from a planning perspective, but what Chris Blaschuk, Manager of Transportation Strategy does know is the changes will come, and now is a good time to start prepping for them.

“The thing we’re finding is there’s still a role for all modes of transportation,” Blaschuk said. For example, people will still need Calgary’s road system, and transit; our uses of that infrastructure are what could change over time.

Blaschuk said some variables include whether or not people will own autonomous vehicles, or if they will use them in an Uber-type model. Regardless of the scenario, he said there’s still potential for congestion.

A good example of what the city’s studying are emerging technologies like the “straddling bus” which hit the road in China over the summer. That piece of technology garnered almost viral excitement across Facebook as it showed an elevated vehicle, running on tracks, with the road traffic still flowing beneath it.

“What’s the feasibility of a technology like that, could it actually work in Calgary?” Blaschuk said. “There’s a lot of different technologies just in social media, and there’s a bit of fleshing out which ones are likely to happen.”

He said the city has looked into autonomous buses, and even smaller carpool vehicles that act as a transit system.

“Some may become more feasible than others in time,” Blaschuk said.

Coun. Richard Pootmans said the trouble with autonomous vehicles is the impact is vastly unknown. An example he gives is parkades, they may have to be built for more flexible uses, rather than simply parking cars.

“Maybe all the cars that people take to go downtown just get sent back home, and then come back and fetch the people at the end of the day,” said Pootmans. He added building far from the city’s centre, with a 45-minute commute, wouldn’t be a big deal anymore.

In the last few years Blaschuk said companies like Google and Tesla have made these new technologies edge closer to reality, which means now is the time to start thinking about future plans – though these high-tech vehicles will take some time to transition onto Calgary’s streets.

“We’re planning for how people travel today, which is a very immediate need,” Blaschuk said. “But also being aware that there’s a lot of things changing, we want to leave ourselves some flexibility in the future.”

Autonomous transit between the Zoo and Telus Spark

It’s a route so simple, you could drive there with your eyes closed.

Calgary’s Transportation Department has a “toe in the water” to pilot an exciting Canada first: autonomous transit. Details are still emerging, but the city has engaged with both Telus Spark and the Calgary Zoo to create a driverless miniature shuttle route between them.