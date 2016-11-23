Cannabis Expo announced for Calgary and Edmonton

A new marijuana tradeshow will be rolling into Calgary and Edmonton next year.

The Cannabis & Hemp Expo is being billed as a different kind of cannabis trade show – one that’s less for the consumer, and more about growing the cannabis economy.

“There’s been a lot of talk about legalization of cannabis for quite some time and now it looks like it’s going to be moving forward pretty rapidly,” said Canwest managing partner Kevin Blackburn. The event is a joint effort from Canwest and Lift, a cannabis advocacy group.

“It’s looking like it will be a multi-billion dollar market. For any kind of a market like that, you need a trade show where people can connect and learn.”

Blackburn is planning to bring out speakers from around the world, including business professionals who can talk about how cannabis has impacted U.S. economies and legal experts who can education people on exactly what the laws are – and help them navigate some of the legal grey areas.

“Technically, a lot of these dispensaries are operating illegal, but they’re not being prosecuting for obvious reasons – because the government is in the middle of making it legal,” Blackburn said, as an example.

Although there will be entertainment and excitement, in the vein of Canwest’s other tradeshows like Taboo or Tattoo Fest, the focus is very much on the business side of things.

“It’s not just going to be a consumer trade show with a bunch of bongs and booths, it’s going to be professional, it’s going to be very business-to-business driven, networking driven and we’re hoping it’s going to be a home for cannabis and hemp industry leaders to meet,” Blackburn explained.