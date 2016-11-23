Councillor eyes growing tech costs in Calgary's capital budget

When the city talks about its capital budget, what normally comes to mind are tangible things like roads, bridges, and buildings.



But Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley has his eye on the technological component that’s creeping into the budget.



“It’s something I’ve watched over the last couple of years and I just want to have a conversation to highlight the hundreds of millions of dollars in software and IT costs across all of the different business units and departments,” said Woolley.



Planned upgrades to Calgary 311 software are set at $3.78 million over three years. The Information Technology division will spend $12.8 million over three years on “enterprise software licencing,” and another $15.65 million over three years on “software lifecycle replacement.”



“I recognized that we often make these investments to drive efficiencies, and that’s super important in terms of a rapidly changing world,” said Woolley, “But these are big numbers. I want to make sure we are getting really good value for dollars.”



Eric Sawyer, the city’s CFO, admitted that IT has become “such an integrated part of the organization in totality – it’s hard to peel it apart.”



Heather Reed-Fenske, director of IT for the city, said technology and software reach into all departments.



She gave the example of PeopleSoft, which she described as the backbone of the city’s HR, finance and supply chain management.



Between now and 2018, Calgary will spend $10.85 million on PeopleSoft software costs, but Reed–Fenske said the city has a way of measuring efficiency created by the software.



The city begins by looking at the costs and time around performing tasks the old way, on paper, and then compares it to what Peoplesoft allows it to do now.



“So we did that work when we implemented Peoplesoft and we continue to do that work as we continue to add more functionality to it,” said Reed–Fenske.



She gave the example of moving to digital pay reports instead of pay stubs, which will save the city $150,000 annually once fully implemented.