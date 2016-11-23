Man shot by Calgary police in parking lot was ramming vehicles: investigation

CALGARY — An investigative unit says a man who died after being shot by Calgary police was ramming their vehicles.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced Wednesday that the 49-year-old man was driving what police believed was a stolen pickup truck when he stopped in the parking lot of a shopping mall.

ASIRT said the driver went into a business and officers attempted to position their vehicles to box in the truck. When he returned, the man managed to jump back into the truck and started ramming the police vehicles.

That's when two officers fired their service weapons.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died. An uninjured female passenger in the truck was arrested.

Police have said no officers were injured.

It's the ninth officer-involved shooting in Calgary in 2016. Four have been fatal.

Family members have identified the dead man as Terrence Wienmeyer. Court records show he had a long list of drug and theft-related offences that date back to 2003. He was in court earlier this month charged with two counts of possession of property over $5000.