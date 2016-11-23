Nenshi seeks school zone answers from roads department

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said a moratorium was put on the conversion of school zones to playground zones when he learned back in August the signs were being changed.

On Monday, Nenshi scolded the roads department for converting the school zones to playground zones which he says council didn't ask for.

At that time, the roads department had finished converting school zones to playground zones in Ward 1 and 2 when Nenshi found out, he said.

“They were supposed to have stopped, and apparently they didn’t stop.” Nenshi said.

Back in 2014, most of city council agreed the previous “one-hour after sunset” end time needed to be clarified for school zone speed limits. Council voted 14-1 to standardize times for school and playground zones’ 30 km/h speed limit to 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Nenshi, who was the only one who voted against the change, previously said he felt the City was overstepping because many schools don’t have playgrounds accessible after school hours.

By changing the school zones to playground zones, the reduced speed limits will be in effect on weekends and throughout the summer months.

But for Nenshi, there’s an appreciable difference to motorists and he wants answers from the road department.

“This is one of those examples where you go ‘Hm, administration is supposed to follow council direction on these things,’ so I await an understanding of how that was changed,” said Nenshi.

An interview request with the city roads department was declined.