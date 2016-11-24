Approval of drug to treat binge eating disorder raises awareness around illness

Aliçia Raimundo has given more than 600 lectures addressing mental health issues, but for years she denied one of her own struggles.

Raimundo suffers from binge eating disorder, an illness that results in an individual eating a large amount of calories in a short period of time, usually triggered by an emotional event, causing the individual to feel shameful.

“I have struggled with binge eating my whole life. I kind of realized I had a problem with food when I was really young—I was about six,” she said.

Health Canada recently approved a drug called Vyvance to treat eating disorder, something Raimundo said will open doors for those suffering from binge easting disorder and give them more options for treatement.

Despite knowing something was wrong with her eating habits, it took Raimundo years to acknowledge her binge eating and seek the help she needed.

“A lot of people have weird ways they talk about food and I thought what was happening to me was a problem with my willpower, I didn’t realize that it was a real illness that I was living with and that I deserved to get real help for it,” she said. “I was in hiding for a long time.”

When the now 27-year-old decided to seek help, she said she encountered some roadblocks.

“I tried talking to a few of my doctors and they didn’t really have the right information for me. They would say ‘just stop,’ and the way you feel when you have a binge-eating episode is you feel like you can’t stop,” she said.

Raimundo said it took a lot of self-advocacy and research to find a doctor that understood her illness and to find support groups, mostly online, of other people living with the disorder.

Dr. Rick Ward, associate professor for the faculty of medicine at the University of Calgary said the drug Vyvance has been around for a long time, but just recently was approved as a way to treat bingeating disorder.

“The way that this medication works is that it helps to restore the neurochemistry that we think is behind binge eating disorder,” he said.

Ward said more than anything the announcement of the medication being used for the disorder will raise awareness and hopefully more men and women will seek treatment.

“It’s the most common of the eating disorders, with about three per cent of people suffering from it,” he said.

Ward said those who use the medication should use it in conjunction with other parts of a treatment program that involves health care professionals like psychologists, dieticians and doctors.

Raimundo said those suffering from binge eating disorder need to know they aren’t alone, and that there is help out there for them.