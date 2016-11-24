Here are the nine ASIRT investigations into CPS shootings in 2016

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has opened 74 investigations this year. Nine of those investigations are into Calgary police-involved shootings–four of which were fatal.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon after members of CPS attempted to apprehend the driver of a stolen blue Dodge pickup truck at the Bowmont shopping mall on 16 Avenue and Home Road NW. It’s alleged that while trying to box the vehicle in the man rammed two police cars and was shot. The man, Terrence Weinmeyer, 49, has since died from his injuries.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in Dover when CPS were tailing a stolen vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and a struggle ensued in which he was dragged by the car. It’s then that the other officer shot the 20-year-old man who was sent to hospital in stable condition.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Sunmount Crescent SE, after receiving a phone call from a resident, who police say was screaming. EMS was dispatched and upon their arrival they found a man in his 20s suffering from serious head injuries. Officers then found a vehicle running with a hose attached and were confronted by a man. despite officer instructions to the man, he advanced towards them with a large edged weapon, leading one officer, an eight-year-member, to shoot the 76-year-old man who died of his injuries.

A Calgary police officer fired his weapon during a traffic stop in early October after allegedly pulling over a stolen truck near the intersection of 12 Mile Coulee Road and Blueridge Rise NW. The suspect began driving at police prompting one officer to fire their weapon. The man escaped but was later found in Cochrane.

Around 1 p.m. a Calgary police officer allegedly shot at a vehicle at the truck stop after the driver drove toward the policeman. The driver had what appeared to be a rifle in the passenger seat and wasn’t obeying the officer’s commands to not start the vehicle.

Around 2 p.m., the same day as the Blackfoot Truck Stop shooting a Calgary police officer shot a 20-year-old, machete-wielding assailant at the Sears in Marlborough Mall, after the perpetrator slashed the officer, who suffered significant injury. The machete, 48 centimetres long, had been recently purchased. The man underwent emergency surgery.

Officers were dispatched to a secure parkade at the SoBow building along Inglewood Park SE after reports that four people were prowling vehicles. It's believed the vehicle was being driven directly toward the officers when the weapon was fired, hitting Sanjay Prasad who died as a result.

Police were called to Stanley Park after reports of a man walking around with a gun. When officers arrived the man took what ended up being a replica antique handgun. Police shot at him but he ran into the park. When confronted again, the man put the gun down and surrendered. The 23-year-old man faced multiple charges.