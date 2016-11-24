ASIRT working at capacity with 74 files in 2016

Alberta’s law enforcement watchdog says they’re working at capacity.

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson told reporters Wednesday, at the press conference for the ninth Calgary police officer involved shooting of 2016, that “it’s fair to say ASIRT is working at capacity.”

“Last year we had 78 files and that was a 100 per cent increase over what had been the average over 2008 to 2013,” she said. “This year we’re at 74 files already. I’m anticipating this year we will probably close the year with at least the same number of files we had last year, if not more.”

ASIRT is currently investigating nine Calgary police officer-involved shootings. Four of those were fatal.

Hughson said despite the heavy workload ASIRT still has full teams investigating each case.

“In terms of the actual investigations they are being managed and they are managing it well,” she said.

Hughson said they’re working with a front-end loading concept “where the collection of evidence is not compromised.”

“We send out an entire team from either the north or south office, and occasionally from both offices to collect that evidence and put in all that work in the first 48-72 hours to insure we get the information that we need,” she said.

She said what the heavier workload does mean for ASIRT is that the writing of reports and reviews of reports are delayed.

“When that happens there has to be some sort of prioritization we go through,” she said.

Hughson said multiple factors go into this prioritization process including getting autopsy reports, traffic reconstruction reports or if they have pertinent information to an open criminal investigation.

“Then of course, the nature of the investigation may have an impact. The more serious incident, the more serious the investigation, the higher the priority,” she said.

Hughson said she’s proud of her ASIRT team.