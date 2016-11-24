ASIRT working at capacity with 74 files in 2016
Nine of those files are CPS involved shootings, four of which have been fatal
Alberta’s law enforcement watchdog says they’re working at capacity.
ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson told reporters Wednesday, at the press conference for the ninth Calgary police officer involved shooting of 2016, that “it’s fair to say ASIRT is working at capacity.”
ASIRT is currently investigating nine Calgary police officer-involved shootings. Four of those were fatal.
Hughson said despite the heavy workload ASIRT still has full teams investigating each case.
“In terms of the actual investigations they are being managed and they are managing it well,” she said.
Hughson said they’re working with a front-end loading concept “where the collection of evidence is not compromised.”
She said what the heavier workload does mean for ASIRT is that the writing of reports and reviews of reports are delayed.
“When that happens there has to be some sort of prioritization we go through,” she said.
Hughson said multiple factors go into this prioritization process including getting autopsy reports, traffic reconstruction reports or if they have pertinent information to an open criminal investigation.
Hughson said she’s proud of her ASIRT team.
“I am very fortunate to be the executive director of a team of investigators and staff who do an amazing job at balancing this increasing workload,” she said. “They’re working harder in the sense that they’re digging in and dedicating that much more effort into balancing or juggling the different priorities.”
