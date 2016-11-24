Metro Q&A: Minister of Transportation Brian Mason talks Green Line

Q: You met with our Green Line team last week, how was that?

A: I had a briefing from the Calgary staff. It was good, it was useful. It gave me a much better idea of the scope of the project and we went in through some of the details, some of the staging they have in mind, rough idea of costs, and all of that.

Q: Is that the first in-depth look you’ve had on the Green Line?

A: No, Mayor Nenshi has discussed it with me on several occasions; I think this was a little more in depth. The maps were on a much smaller scale. It’s a better picture. But no, Mayor Nenshi has been enthusiastically pitching this project to me for many months now.

Q: Are you feeling that enthusiasm – did you like it?

A: Our government is very supportive of transit, and we want to support our two largest cities to build out their LRT systems, and we want to integrate that with regional transit – including municipalities around Edmonton and Calgary.

All of that is important to us, but in terms of the specifics of the project, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

I want to remind everybody this is a very expensive project, we’re going to have to work hard to be able to find creative ways to make sure we can make our contribution. We’re working with the City of Calgary transportation department to do that.

Q: Some of the work that needs to be done, from how I understand it, hinges on the province’s funding, and funding in principle. Is that something we’ll see in the New Year?

A: One of the challenges that we’ve been facing is that the price for the project is not completely nailed down yet. Those costs have been moving up from what we understood was a ballpark estimate. We need to nail those costs down and get definitive answers on the scope of the project, and get some good accurate cost estimates before we can finalize any financing contribution from the province.

Q: Is there a certain level of cost-estimate the government needs to see?

A: Well, we need to make sure we’ve got a good number that’s not going to go up. We need to have confidence in the budget estimate.

Q: Do you have confidence in the budget estimate?

A: I’m not sure they’re done the work on that.

Q: What makes you say that?

A: Because the price is going up as they’ve been working through, we want to see where it lands. That’s important before we make a financial commitment.

Q: There’s speculation on how the project might be funded. Is there any honing in on what program the Green Line would fall under?

A: Let me put it this way, without revenue from the Carbon Levy this is going to be very challenging for us to finance. It’s early for me to speculate on (if it will be funded through the Carbon Levy), but I certainly think financially this is a challenging project for the government. Given the other expenditures that are already on the books, just for Calgary, for example: the Southwest Ring Road under construction, the West Ring Road on from five years out, and the construction of the Calgary Cancer Centre – all which amount to billions of dollars of infrastructure money, and that’s just Calgary.

Basically, this is what I’m trying to say, these are very large capital expenditures for the City of Calgary and the Green Line is a major capital expenditure in addition. We need to be careful about that and we have to be very creative.

We want to support the City of Calgary in its transportation plans, including its LRT system. But there’s a lot of work to do before we can get there.

Q: Do you feel the Green Line falls in line with the government’s priorities right now?

A: I think transit, and LRT are very much in line with what the government’s priorities are.

We’re very supportive of transit, and we’ve put significant money towards that. The Green Line would be significant additional money and we have to nail down the costs, we need to be creative about how we get there, we’re trying to work with the City of Calgary to get there, and that’s as far as I can go.

Q: Is the work with the city going well?

A: I think so, we’re just going through their planning, and their budgets and that good stuff. We’re going to cooperate with the city in trying to get to a place where that project can go ahead.

Q: Do you think the issue with costs will be nailed down in time for the New Year?

A: We’re going to keep working until we get to an answer.