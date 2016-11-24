Calgary's tale of two Scrooges

Calgary is positively brimming with crotchety old misers, waiting for their magical night of ghostly enlightenment.

This season marks Stephen Hair’s 23rd year playing Scrooge in Theatre Calgary’s A Christmas Carol. No other actor has portrayed Scrooge for this long in a Canadian production of the play.

But following right behind him is Dennis Cahill, who has played Scrooge fairly consistently for 20 years in Loose Moose’s comedic spin on the classic tale: A Chrismoose Carol.

The story doesn’t change much – Scrooge is still an angry old codger who undergoes a miraculous transformation, with some assistance from three ghosts.

But the interpretations couldn’t be further apart.

Stephen Hair

Every year Stephen Hair seeks the humanity in Scrooge. As he’s played the character, Hair said he’s also grown as a person.

“Before we start rehearsal, I try to think, what have I missed in this human being?” he said. “What’s happened to me this year that I could put into Scrooge? Because, acting a role this long, it’s like peeling back the layers of an onion to get to the heart.”

That said, Hair would love to play a more off-the-wall version of the story– he feels it’s lasted so long in popular culture because of the character and journey, not the set dressings. Last year, he saw a version where Scrooge was a slumlord who actually killed Marley, a drug dealer.

That intrigued him.

In fact, every few years Theatre Calgary throws out the script and sets and starts fresh with a whole new version. The first Scrooge he played was more of a ‘farce Scrooge,’ as Hair put it.

“Which was way over the top, very big, lots of big makeup, urghh, it was horrible,” he laughed. “Then we’ve done the really dark, dark edgy ones. This one is somewhere in between.”

This years version actually started as very Disney-esque, but according to Hair they’ve added darker elements over the past few years.

Unfortunately, Hair has yet to see a Chrismoose Carol.

“My Christmas is here, so I never really get to see anything else for these two months. I’d love to see it though, I hear it’s great.”

Dennis Cahill

Where Theatre Calgary throws out the script every few years, Loose Moose throws out the script every year. In fact, being a improv company, a fair bit of it is made up too.

They’ve taken the production into a number of different genres, using puppets, making it a western, a sci fi or a three-person play, where the audience has a say on who plays what role each night.

For Dennis Cahill, Scrooge is often the only consistent part of the production every year.

“I think the core of Scrooge's character is drama or tragedy,” explained Cahill. “But in our version he’s surrounded by comedy, so he needs to be the perfect straight man.”

And that’s actually quite the challenge. This is a version where they once had old Marley speaking very serious lines direct from Dickens text, while being suspended from a bungee cord and bouncing haphazardly in mid-air.

But like Hair, the authenticity of the play and its appeal comes from Scrooge’s transformation.

“When we first started doing a Christmas Carol, there were a lot of different versions – the Muppets version was a huge one,” Cahill recalled. “It occurred to us, the story is universal. You can put that story into any context and the basic message stays the same. It really lends itself to interpretation.”

Cahill has seen Theatre Calgary’s version of A Christmas Carol in the past, and notes the stark differences – in both tone and budget – but both have positive elements making them both worth seeing.

He does give it up to Hair for stamina though – Theatre Calgary runs more performances each year than Loose Moose.

A Chrismoose Carol run at Loose Moose Theatre starting Dec. 8.