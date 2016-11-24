How K-Pop could re-define Alberta business

It turns out Alberta’s titans of industry have a lot to learn from the androgynously good-looking teens of Korea’s pop music scene.

According to Won-Yong Oh, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary Haskayne School of Business, Alberta businesses could get a lot more out of their employees by borrowing the K-Pop industry’s business model.

“Traditionally, the way of doing business is like the America’s Got Talent model,” said Oh. “You just find some talented artists, record it and distribute it – like Justin Bieber.”

Where K-Pop differs is, instead of finding someone who’s already talented and on the road to success, they find fresher recruits – sometimes as young as 10 – and train them anywhere from two to seven years.

“It’s not just about singing, dancing and acting. It’s about how to act in front of the media, create relationships, how you talk to others and also supporting language – it’s very common that those singers can speak Japanese, Chinese, English and French,” he explained.

“The key is, (Alberta’s model) is about finding talent. But K-pop is about making talent.”

His recent piece on the subject, published in the Harvard Business Review, is less about the music, more about the training process.

In case it’s not already apparent, Oh is arguing that businesses shouldn’t put so much emphasis on finding recruits who already have the skills they need with years of experience, but on training new grads and putting them on a path to specialize in the skills they need for success. It could create stronger employees, who could then reinvigorate business in Alberta with fresh and focused ideas.

K-Pop has been called South Korea’s biggest export – Psy’s Gangnam Style nearly broke YouTube in 2012, and the K-Pop industry is worth billions worldwide, with large followings in Canada and the U.S.

Oh believes the reason the model hasn’t caught on in North America is simple: it’s hard. Taking what’s available is easier, but thinking outside the box and investing in the future could be key in getting out of the current economic slump.