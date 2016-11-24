RCMP charge Calgary man with corruption over Thai commercial jet deal

CALGARY — RCMP have charged a Calgary man with corruption over allegations he tried to bribe foreign officials in the sale of a commercial passenger plane in Thailand.

Police say following a tip from the FBI, Mounties began investigating allegations of irregularities in a proposed sale of a jet from the Thailand national airline, Thai Airways.

Investigators say the deal involved a Calgary-based company called Canadian General Aircraft.

The RCMP Serious and Organized Crime unit says a man conspired to bribe officials in the Thai military to secure the sale of the jet, but no Thai public officials were actually bribed.

Larry Kushniruk, who is 68, has been charged under the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act and is to appear in Calgary provincial court on Dec. 12.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

"The RCMP has a mandate to investigate allegations of corruption of foreign public officials, and this charge demonstrates our commitment to combating international corruption," Insp. Allan Lai said Thursday in a release.

RCMP say Canadian General Aircraft specializes in commercial aircraft acquisition and disposition.