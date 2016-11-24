Solar roadway company wants to test product in Calgary

It appears a French company has its eye on testing a new solar technology here in Canada’s sunniest city.

A city spokesperson confirmed Calgary officials are meeting with representatives from a company called Wattway on Friday to discuss new solar roadway technology.

That’s right: Solar freakin’ roadways.

Wattway is one of at least two companies working on the engineering problems involved with putting photovoltaic cells under a driving or walking surface.

Nobody from Wattway was available to speak Thursday afternoon because their head office in France was closed, but the company’s website describes its product as a thin, study surface that can be applied to existing roadways, and hooked into the power grid.

According to a report in Bloomberg News, Wattway is only looking for demonstration cities right now, and it has its sights set on Calgary.

The cost of the surface is quoted at between 2,000 and 2,500 euros ($2,848 - $3,561) per square metre, but Bloomberg reports that the company hopes to scale up and make the cost competitive with solar farms by 2020.

Roads spokeswoman Brittany Kustra said the meeting Friday is simply a presentation from Wattway.

“This meeting is in place just to gather basic information and find out if it’s something we may want to research more seriously in the future,” said Kustra.

She said Wattway could possibly partner with private industry if the city’s not interested, but still wants to test the product in Calgary.

Environment Canada says Calgary is the sunniest big city in Canada with an average of 2,396 hours of sun each year.

David Wood, NSERC/ENMAX Industrial Research Chair in Renewable Energy at the Univeristy of Calgary, said while the idea is interesting, he sees some disadvantages with putting solar panels on roads.