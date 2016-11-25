Calgary families seeing impact of Alberta Child Benefit program
Families who earn less than $41,220 per year in net income, including those receiving AISH and Income Support are eligible for the ACB
“It means a lot to me because my mom was struggling a lot and now I can take lots of classes and gain experience because I want a career in this as a future,” she said. “The benefit really helps with that.”
All families earning less than $41,220 per year in net income, including those receiving AISH and Income
Human Services Minister Irfan Sabir spoke about the ACB Friday, the day the second
He said despite knowing the ACB will add to the government’s deficit, it’s an investment that needs to be made and it’s not one that can wait for the price of oil to bounce back.
“We do recognize that we do have a deficit but this is the choice to be made—whether we want to leave our kids in poverty and families to suffer or do we want to invest
Approximately 110,000 families have received the first payment under the ACB program, which the government estimates helped support around 200,000 children.
“There has been a direct benefit from the benefit, my three children have been so blessed,” she said. “Before I had to struggle with work and volunteering and to just be tired all the time. Now I don’t have to do that. “
Franco Savoia, executive director of Vibrant Communities Calgary said it’s important all Albertans who haven’t yet completed their tax returns do that, so they can be eligible for the ACB.
“If you know anyone who has not yet filed their taxes please do not just say here is a number to call, sit down with them and get it done,” he said. “We have the enabler here to really put money in people’s pockets.”
The maximum annual benefit is up to $1,100 for families with one child and up to $2,750 for families with four or more children.
