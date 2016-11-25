Calgary families seeing impact of Alberta Child Benefit program

According to thirteen-year-old Iyasha Ragguette the Alberta Child Benefit (ACB) has had a direct impact on her life—as she can now pursue her passion.

Iyasha said before the introduction of the ACB this summer her family struggled to provide she and her two younger brothers with the means to participate in extracurricular activities and educational supports.

Now, Iyasha is able to take dance classes throughout the week, while one of her younger brothers was able to access tutoring to help him with a learning disability, and the other now also participates in dance classes.

“It means a lot to me because my mom was struggling a lot and now I can take lots of classes and gain experience because I want a career in this as a future,” she said. “The benefit really helps with that.”

All families earning less than $41,220 per year in net income, including those receiving AISH and Income Support are eligible for the ACB.

Human Services Minister Irfan Sabir spoke about the ACB Friday, the day the second instalment of the quarterly payments would be paid to eligible Albertan families.

He said despite knowing the ACB will add to the government’s deficit, it’s an investment that needs to be made and it’s not one that can wait for the price of oil to bounce back.

“We do recognize that we do have a deficit but this is the choice to be made—whether we want to leave our kids in poverty and families to suffer or do we want to invest into their futures,” he said. “Yes it is important to be prudent with our finances but these are important investments into our future.”

Approximately 110,000 families have received the first payment under the ACB program, which the government estimates helped support around 200,000 children.

Iyasha’s mother, Nicole Ragguette ,said she and her family have been blessed by the ACB.

“There has been a direct benefit from the benefit, my three children have been so blessed,” she said. “Before I had to struggle with work and volunteering and to just be tired all the time. Now I don’t have to do that. “

Franco Savoia, executive director of Vibrant Communities Calgary said it’s important all Albertans who haven’t yet completed their tax returns do that, so they can be eligible for the ACB.

“If you know anyone who has not yet filed their taxes please do not just say here is a number to call, sit down with them and get it done,” he said. “We have the enabler here to really put money in people’s pockets.”