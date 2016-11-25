Impaired driver sent to prison for killing Calgary cabbie, passenger

CALGARY — A Calgary man who admitted to a high-speed, drunk-driving crash that killed a taxi driver and his passenger has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.

Ali Montoya drove a Cadillac Escalade truck almost 100 km/h through a red light and crashed into a cab and another car in May 2015.

Montoya, who is 21, pleaded guilty earlier this year to criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He told his sentencing hearing last month that he was "young, stupid, extremely irresponsible and selfish."

The Crown and defence had both asked for the 4 1/2-year sentence.

Montoya will receive 45 days credit for time served and will be prohibited from driving for five years following his release.

Taxi driver Amritpal Kharbanda, 46, and his 25-year-old passenger, Jillian Lavallee, were critically injured when Montoya sped through the red light. They both died in hospital.

The occupants of the Escalade and the other car were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Dozens of people attended Montoya's sentencing hearing. More than two dozen victim impact statements described how his actions have deprived children of their father and Lavallee’s family of a brilliant and vibrant woman.