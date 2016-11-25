Mount Royal University student runs built-from-scratch campus coffee shop

What’s the difference between a basement hobby and a business?

For Ryan Wegner it was stumbling across a coffee cart on the Mount Royal University campus.

He really did build this idea from the ground up. A mechanic by trade, Wegner said he would get broken coffee and restaurant equipment and fix it up in his basement with the hopes of re-selling it.

MRU was looking for someone to run the coffee cart as a pilot project, and when Wegner was given an inch, he took it a mile.

And that’s how Barrow Espresso and Tea was born.

Now more than 10 weeks out he’s been able to hire students, even calculate the precise amount of pastries he needs to be sold out by closing time.

“I got to go through the whole process of organizing the start of my very first real venture,” Wegner said. “I’m trying to use as much of my education as possible.”

Wegner said he’s experimenting with his cart to see what small tweaks have an effect on his business; be it for wait times, or the process behind the scenes.

And he’s learned a lot from the process. He had to negotiate with MRU on what’s being called a pilot project, he had to go through processes with Alberta Health Services, and he had to figure out how to properly get his employees on payroll.

But the opportunity will come to a close, and just as he’s beginning to figure out the coffee business, he’s looking for his next step. At the end of April his time at the coffee cart is up.

“I’m looking, not frantically, but actively,” Wegner said. “Whether that’s on a micro-scale…or teaming up with another entrepreneur who wants to start a barber shop, or a record store where coffee could complement that.”