Calgary residents cry foul on golf course slated for partial development

Residents in the Hamptons made it clear that they are still opposed to a plan redevelop golf course land during a meeting earlier this month.



Windmill Golf Group is proposing to build 68 new homes on two sections of the golf course. Two holes on the green will be given up for housing, and the golf course will be reconfigured to still have 18 holes.



At least two other Calgary golf courses are up for housing development, but in those cases the developers want to eliminate the courses altogether.



Vince Amabile is one of the Hamptons residents whose home backs on to land slated for development.



He said it feels unfair since he has caveats placed on his backyard, which prevent him from doing things such as adding an awning to his home, or even leaving his barbecue uncovered.



“Now the golf course can just redevelop in front of me and I can’t say anything about it,” said Amabile, who called it a complete double standard.



Calls to Windmill Golf Group were not returned by deadline.