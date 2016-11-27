Calgary residents cry foul on golf course slated for partial development
Even though Hamptons golf course will remain, homeowners aren’t happy to lose green space
Residents in the Hamptons made it clear that they are still opposed to a plan redevelop golf course land during a meeting earlier this month.
Windmill Golf Group is proposing to build 68 new homes on two sections of the golf course. Two holes on the green will be given up for housing, and the golf course will be reconfigured to still have 18 holes.
At least two other Calgary golf courses are up for housing development, but in those cases the developers want to eliminate the courses altogether.
Vince Amabile is one of the Hamptons residents whose home backs on to land slated for development.
He said it feels unfair since he has caveats placed on his backyard, which prevent him from doing things such as adding an awning to his home, or even leaving his barbecue uncovered.
“Now the golf course can just redevelop in front of me and I can’t say anything about it,” said Amabile, who called it a complete double standard.
Calls to Windmill Golf Group were not returned by deadline.
Mark Seland, the newly elected president of the Hamptons Community Association and Residents’ Association, said it’s not just the people who have property bordering the proposed development who oppose it.
“It’s not a board or a core group of residents. It’s the community,” he said.
He said even though an 18-hole golf course would remain if the development was approved, residents still have concern.
Seland said the community’s K-4 elementary school is already over capacity, and he has questions about how stormwater would be handled, based on the community’s initial design.
Coun. Joe Magliocca was at the AGM of the Hamptons Community Association and Residents' Association. Seland said residents did not hold back in voicing their concerns to Magliocca.
The councillor, who said he is himself a resident of the Hamptons, has to remain neutral on the matter.
“It’s private property,” said Magliocca. “They have all the right in the world to go ahead and look for a land use change, and that’s their right as a private owner.”
