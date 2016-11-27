Chinatown Taskforce calling for new Area Redevelopment Plan

The Chinatown Taskforce wants to take the City of Calgary to task.

After holding an information session Saturday night, the Taskforce is asking the City to take a step backward and develop a new Area Redevelopment Plan (ARP). The call is ahead of a Dec. 5 vote where City Council will decide to approve or table a land-use application for the corner of 1st St. SW and 3rd Ave. SW.

Currently, the area is a parking lot in Chinatown that El Condor Lands Inc. is looking to develop in order to give Chinatown a face-lift.

Alice Lam and Teresa Woo-Paw of the Taskforce said they are pro-development, but have already been working on the developments for two years and still feel they haven’t been treated fairly by the City.

“Let's take a step back before we approve or refuse any sort of application,” said Lam

“Lets just take a step back and meet together as a community and decide what do we want to see for the future of this community before we make a decision on an application that could drastically change the look and feel of Chinatown.”

Councillor Druh Farrell said that although a new ARP will not be completed by Dec. 5 - a form of it will be.

“I know there are some groups that want a development freeze until an ARP is done but that means we won’t see development for at least three years and that’s not healthy.” said Farrell.

Farrell said although ARPs generally take two to three years to complete, she will be urging other councillors to support a new ARP.

According to Farrell, the current ARP for Chinatown doesn’t require the City to take into account an “Asian” cadence. But Farrell said that will be included in the recommendations presented to council on Dec. 5.

But Lam and Woo-Paw don't feel like this is enough.