Cochrane RCMP looking for information for hit and run on Highway 1
Pickup truck swerved into vehicle causing driver to lose control and rollover into median
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Cochrane RCMP are looking for information about a hit and run on Highway 1 last Monday.
On Nov 21, a black Toyota Corolla was driving eastbound in the slow lane on Highway 1, about 2km west of Highway 22 around 4:00 p.m. when a light coloured pickup truck began closely following the Corolla.
The truck, described as similar to a Ford F150 or Dodge Ram 1500 then moved into the passing lane and swerved into the Corolla, causing the driver to lose control, hit the guardrail and rollover into the median.
The driver of the Corolla was treated on scene and suffered only minor injuries.
The pickup truck failed to remain on scene.
Cochrane RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Most Popular
-
Krause Encounters
Forget uniting the right, Alberta, it's time for politics to coalesce in the middle
-
Urban Compass Calgary