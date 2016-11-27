Cochrane RCMP looking for information for hit and run on Highway 1

Cochrane RCMP are looking for information about a hit and run on Highway 1 last Monday.

On Nov 21, a black Toyota Corolla was driving eastbound in the slow lane on Highway 1, about 2km west of Highway 22 around 4:00 p.m. when a light coloured pickup truck began closely following the Corolla.

The truck, described as similar to a Ford F150 or Dodge Ram 1500 then moved into the passing lane and swerved into the Corolla, causing the driver to lose control, hit the guardrail and rollover into the median.

The driver of the Corolla was treated on scene and suffered only minor injuries.

The pickup truck failed to remain on scene.