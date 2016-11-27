Sex assault suspect arrested in Calgary after public tip
A Medicine Hat Man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a cab driver was arrested Sunday in Calgary.
Calgary police say a member of the public spotted Shawn Thomas Baldhead getting on a bus downtown.
The citizen recognized him from a previous media release and alerted police.
CPS members caught up with Baldhead near the Alberta Children’s Hospital and he was taken into custody.
