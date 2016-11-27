News / Calgary

Sex assault suspect arrested in Calgary after public tip

Shawn Thomas Baldhead, 24, of Medicine Hat was wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a cab driver

CPS officers arrested a man wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a female cab driver in Medicine Hat on Thursday.

A Medicine Hat Man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a cab driver was arrested Sunday in Calgary.

Calgary police say a member of the public spotted Shawn Thomas Baldhead getting on a bus downtown.

The citizen recognized him from a previous media release and alerted police.

CPS members caught up with Baldhead near the Alberta Children’s Hospital and he was taken into custody.

