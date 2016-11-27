SPARK festival showcases Calgary artists with disabilities

It all started with a spark.

That’s according to Colin Menzies, co-producer of SPARK Festival which showcases emerging and professional artists with developmental, physical and sensory disabilities.

According to Menzies, SPARK is uniquely committed to building the capacity of artists with developmental disabilities where artists are encouraged to explore their own unique interpretations of the disability experience. Menzies said the festival opens up a dialogue in the city to openly discuss disabilities.

“I think we’re so bombarded with cliches and stereotypes that for me personally it’s about seeing talent for this festival, it’s about seeing the creativity and the immense talent that exists in these artists,” he said.

This year’s festival runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 in six venues across Calgary which feature juried exhibitions, satellite art shows and public presentations.

One of those events features local visual artist Shawn Belanger who was diagnosed with autism when he was five years old. He was told he would never have the functional use of a pencil. Now specializing in inks at at 31, Belanger will be showcasing his works in an exhibit called “The Way I See It,” on Dec. 2.

For Menzies though, breaking the stigma of disabilities is what the festival is all about.

“It’s not ‘oh that’s great art for somebody that has a disability,’” said Menzies. “It’s great art.”