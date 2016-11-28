Calgary hospital's volunteer baby cuddlers have a lot of love to give

Lucette Little has been a baby cuddler at the South Health Campus (SHC) for the past two years. Once a week, for three hours, Little holds babies who are staying at the Neonatal Care Unit (NICU).

“I would say the word is heaven,” Little said, describing her responsibilities as a baby cuddler.

The cuddlers are there to hold babies in the NICU when their parents cannot. The program was established to provide parents with some peace of mind, and assist with the physiological development of premature infants.

Scott Lauinger’s first child, Leo, arrived unexpectedly, at just 32 weeks. Born three pounds and 14 ounces, Leo has been staying at the NICU for the past two weeks.

“Your first baby being in the NICU – it’s so stressful. But the cuddlers have created an atmosphere of comfort,” Lauinger said.

Lauinger said it’s important to himself and his wife to know that when they can’t be there, a volunteer baby cuddler is.

“We don’t feel as guilty when we have to leave Leo in the unit by himself, with a whole bunch of noises and machines around,” Lauinger said. Leo has been getting stronger every day, which Lauinger attributes in part to the constant human touch his baby has received.

“We’ve noticed a significant difference in his development, it’s phenomenal,” he said.

“By allowing him to be held all the time, we’ve noticed it’s helped him push through the ‘red zone’. I really see that he’s getting better quicker.”

Little’s own grandson was in the NICU at Foothills Hospital, 14 years ago. She said at the time, her daughter and son-in-law felt anxious about not being able to stay with their baby around the clock.

Her grandson grew up to be healthy and strong, which she said was helped in part by the compassionate care he received at the NICU.

That experience is what inspired her to volunteer as a baby cuddler.

“For all I was given, I thought it was my turn to give back,” Little said. She said she talks with parents at the SHC before holding their baby, and often hears the same anxiety her family felt many years ago.

“I try to reassure (the parents) that babies are resilient,” Little said, adding that the program is just as good for the often stressed-out parents as it is for the babies.