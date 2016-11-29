News / Calgary

Calgary first responders help man pinned under downtown CTrain

Police were flagged down by pedestrians near the scene, the man was reportedly alive before being rushed to a Calgary hospital

CTrain traffic in both directions was affected by the incident. The man pinned under the train was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Coutesy Reda Lamziouaq / Twitter

First responders are on the scene after they heard reports of a man wedged under a CTrain.

According to Calgary police, they were flagged down by pedestrians to the corner of Centre Street and 7 Avenue SW where a man was pinned under a CTrain.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital, and was alive.

More to come

