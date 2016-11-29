Calgary first responders help man pinned under downtown CTrain
Police were flagged down by pedestrians near the scene, the man was reportedly alive before being rushed to a Calgary hospital
First responders are on the scene after they heard reports of a man wedged under a CTrain.
According to Calgary police, they were flagged down by pedestrians to the corner of Centre Street and 7 Avenue SW where a man was pinned under a CTrain.
Police said the man was rushed to hospital, and was alive.
More to come