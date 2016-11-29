QuickFacts: What you need to know about Enbridge's Northern Gateway project
CALGARY — A quick look at the Northern Gateway project proposed by Enbridge (TSX:ENB):
Estimated Cost: $7.9 billion
Route: 1,177 kilometres from Bruderheim, northeast of Edmonton, to a tanker port in Kitimat on the northern coast of B.C.
Capacity: A westbound pipeline would ship up to 525,000 barrels of oil per day to Kitimat for export to Asian markets. A second pipeline heading east would carry 193,000 barrels per day of natural gas condensate, which is used to dilute the molasses-like oilsands bitumen to allow it to flow. A terminal would be built in Kitimat that would include two ship berths and 19 storage tanks for oil and condensate. The terminal would have the capacity to serve about 220 tankers per year.
Background: The National Energy Board ruled in December 2013 that Northern Gateway was in the national interest, subject to 209 conditions. The previous federal Conservative government approved the project in 2014. But this past June, the Federal Court of Appeal overturned that decision, concluding that the government had failed in its duty to consult with aboriginal people.