QuickFacts: What you need to know about Enbridge's Northern Gateway project

Capacity: A westbound pipeline would ship up to 525,000 barrels of oil per day to Kitimat for export to Asian markets. A second pipeline heading east would carry 193,000 barrels per day of natural gas condensate, which is used to dilute the molasses-like oilsands bitumen to allow it to flow. A terminal would be built in Kitimat that would include two ship berths and 19 storage tanks for oil and condensate. The terminal would have the capacity to serve about 220 tankers per year.