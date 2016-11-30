Calgary drivers adapting to Flanders Interchange

One month after the opening of the Flanders Interchange, the city says it’s been mostly smooth sailing for motorists.

The interchange at Crowchild Trail and Flanders Avenue has three roundabouts in close succession.

When it first opened on Nov. 1, there was a certain level of scepticism from the driving public, but Emma Stevens, communications specialist with the city, said it’s been pretty quiet.

“We haven’t observed any incidents and we received actually quite a small number of 311 calls about it in general.”

She said most of the 311 questions were not about the roundabouts, but rather when the reduced speed limit on Crowchild would come to an end. Stevens noted that would happen sometime this week.

Although the city wasn’t aware of any problems, a call to CPS traffic division revealed there had been at least two minor collisions that they were aware of in their system. A CPS spokesperson added that that number could change as data comes in.

Stevens said there were “a couple” of 311 complaints specifically about confusion at the roundabouts, but added that number was minimal.

“We have actually about 1,000 roundabouts in the city and they’re becoming more and more popular,” she said. “As people get used to driving them, they become a bit more natural for folks.”

She said they’re being used in place of traffic signals, and they can improve flow of the traffic.

Area Coun. Brian Pincott said there have been no complaints to his office that he’s aware of.

“I have heard from people that (directions are) clear. Once you go through it the first time, you go, ‘OK, I see how this works.’”