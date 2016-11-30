Calgary police warn drivers not to leave running vehicles unattended

The Calgary Police Service is encouraging people to be more responsible when it comes to warming up their vehicles now that it’s getting colder out.

On Wednesday morning, five vehicles were stolen with keys in the ignition, 157 vehicles were found by officers with keys inside and one offender was arrested in a stolen vehicle – all within a two-hour period in Calgary.

As part of an effort by CPS called Operation Cold Start, they are on the lookout for vehicles left running with the keys inside. According to CPS, officers want to use these opportunities to educate people so they don’t become victims of car theft.

CPS said it only takes a criminal seconds to drive away with your vehicle that could be used in many other crimes, including break and enters, drug offences and fraud.

Nonetheless, CPS recommends using these tips if you want to warm up your vehicle:

• Never leave your vehicle unattended

• Use a remote starter whenever possible

• Use a second set of keys to lock your vehicle

• Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves