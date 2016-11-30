No change in Alberta political party support: ThinkHQ Survey

Murmurs of discontent across Alberta don't seem to be reflected in new Alberta political party polling numbers.

In fact, everything's stayed just about the same, according to a new ThinkHQ survey.

Despite Albertans' complaints about the carbon tax, minimum wage increase, electricity changes, the economy - the Alberta NDP numbers were up three per cent, from 28 per cent in October to 31 per cent, when respondents were asked if a provincial election were held today, which party they were most likely to support.

Likewise, both the Wildrose and the PC Party stayed in virtually the same spot, with the Wildrose sitting at 35 per cent support and the PC Party at 24 per cent. Twenty-one per cent of respondents were undecided.

Statistically speaking, said ThinkHQ president Marc Henry, there's been no change in Albertans' political leanings.

"Their (NDP) approval numbers still are not especially good, but what this is showing is that it's not moving around that much," said Henry.

Henry said lingering uncertainty about the future of the Wildrose and PC parties is likely to blame for the lack of movement.

"Most people are in a holding pattern until they see what comes up closer to the election," he said.

For the Alberta NDP, who still hold a commanding lead in Edmonton and have stabilized support in Calgary, Henry said a few 'wins' would help them gain back support lost when it peaked in May 2015.

For the Wildrose and PC parties, Henry said clearing up the uncertainty around leadership and the possible Unite the Right movement will likely affect their future support.