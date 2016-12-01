Woman dies in Deerfoot Trail crash involving semi

A woman died of her injuries Wednesday night after a fatal collision on Deerfoot Trail.

At about 9:45 p.m., a 44-year-old woman driving a 2002 BMW 325CI was driving northbound on Deerfoot Trail NE, approaching the Stoney Trail interchange when the vehicle lost control. A 33-year-old man was driving a 1997 Kenworth Tractor Trailer behind the woman.

The BMW was T-boned by the Kenworth, causing the BMW to come to rest nearly 100 metres north of where the vehicle was originally hit. The Kenworth jackknifed off the road and came to rest a short distance away.

The woman driving the BMW was transported to hospital where she later died. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

Speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the fatal collision. Road conditions at the time are being investigated as a possible contributing factor.