Naughty… but Nice ups the naughtiness for the third year
Annual musical revue returns for the Christmas season
Now the annual Naughty… but
“But that’s our goal, to be a bit naughtier,” smirked performer Selina Wong, who took part in last year’s show as well. “To keep it fresh, we only keep half the songs from last year – the other half are new, so even people who have seen it before won’t know what’s coming.”
The
There’s Brendan the Brown-nosed Reindeer, who is the biggest suck up at the North Pole, or a saucy number called Waiting up for Santa Claus.
“Which is very naughty, because Santa’s coming for a booty call at the end of his run,” laughed Joe Slabe, Forte Musical Theatre artistic director.
The cast feels that this season, Calgarians really need a show like Naughty… but Nice. For one, it pokes a little fun at subjects that might otherwise get people down.
“I feel like 2016 has been a rough year – and we acknowledge that in our show,” said
“We need some levity and we need some fun in our lives.”
Aside from the naughty bits,
Last year’s performance won a Betty Mitchell award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.
The show opens on Dec. 8 at the Lunchbox Theatre. For more information, visit www.fortemusicaltheatre.com.