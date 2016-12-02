Naughty… but Nice ups the naughtiness for the third year

Now the annual Naughty… but Nice show returns this Christmas – and it’s an estimated 20 per cent naughtier than last year.

“But that’s our goal, to be a bit naughtier,” smirked performer Selina Wong, who took part in last year’s show as well. “To keep it fresh, we only keep half the songs from last year – the other half are new, so even people who have seen it before won’t know what’s coming.”

The revue style show features a number of different songs centred on holiday subjects. The actors play different characters from each scene or song, which have been written specially for the show.

There’s Brendan the Brown-nosed Reindeer, who is the biggest suck up at the North Pole, or a saucy number called Waiting up for Santa Claus.

“Which is very naughty, because Santa’s coming for a booty call at the end of his run,” laughed Joe Slabe, Forte Musical Theatre artistic director.

The cast feels that this season, Calgarians really need a show like Naughty… but Nice. For one, it pokes a little fun at subjects that might otherwise get people down.

“I feel like 2016 has been a rough year – and we acknowledge that in our show,” said Slabe . “There’s a number called Requiem for the Corporate Christmas Party, about how people are lamenting the big holiday parties their companies used to throw.

“We need some levity and we need some fun in our lives.”

Aside from the naughty bits, Slabe said the show is full of heart-warming gestures – they make sure they don’t betray the spirit of the season.

Last year’s performance won a Betty Mitchell award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.