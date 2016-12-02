Airdrie mother hopes to end stigma around cannabis with new retail store

Melinda Tobias doesn’t want you to call cannabis a drug.

Instead, the mother of four wants you to think of cannabis as a plant or a natural medicine as she has come to know it through her diagnosis with invasive cervical cancer on Jan. 8, 2015.

“When I got that diagnosis, I had about a two- to three-month waiting period while the tumour board reviewed my biopsy and came up with a treatment plan,” said Tobias.

“I kind of looked into everything that wasn’t medical that could help with preventing cancer or stalling cancer and stopping it from growing or progressing.”

That’s when Tobias started using cannabis as a way to manage her pain, and after much research, she hasn’t looked back since. Using the medication, Tobias said she’s seen improvements in the areas of digestion, energy, day-to-day pain and stress management.

Now, Tobias wants to share her knowledge about cannabis and tell the stories of those facing similar ailments through a retail store she’s opening in Airdrie called Cannabliss.

“Cannabliss is a brand that promotes the use of cannabis in the medical community in hopes of removing the stigma associated with its use.” said Tobias.

Although Tobias won’t be selling cannabis, the store includes a lineup of natural health products including essential oils, salves, skin care, healthy snacks, and books.

But that’s not the only plan for the store.

Tobias is developing a full-length documentary about her business, including people’s stories about using cannabis and interviews with experts. It’s even piqued the interest of Netflix, which is reviewing the outline for the documentary and a potential reality series.

“I don’t want people to feel ashamed to use their herbal medicine or talk about it. I want to change your thinking and perception of this plant so that cannabis is the first choice for treatment and prevention rather than the last one,” said Tobias.