Alberta Health Services says first flu death of the year is in Calgary zone

CALGARY — Alberta Health Services says that the first person in Alberta to die from influenza this season is from Calgary.

There is no information on the age of gender of the victim at this time.

According to the report from AHS, there have been 80 people admitted to hospital for treatment of lab-confirmed influenza in the Calgary zone.

Just over 344,000 doses of the influenza vaccine have been administered in the Calgary zone, with just over 305,000 doses given out in the Edmonton area.

Vaccines are offered free of charge to all Albertans aged six months and older.