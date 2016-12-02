Calgary shares its smut on the public stage
Annual Smut Slam aims to bring positivity to sexual dialogue
After a not so hush, hush Fringe show, Smut Slam has exploded into Calgary with a monthly event. Organizer and MC Thomas Hall invites Calgarians to the stage, to share intimate stories about sex. There are judges and even prizes for the best stories.
The next event takes place Dec. 14 at the
Q: What’s Smut Slam about?
A: Smut Slam is an event that was started by Cameron Moore. She’s a
But, more importantly, it’s to get people talking about tough subjects. We’re promoting sexual positivity, a safe
Q: How does Smut Slam work?
A: I start every night without any announcements. I go straight into a story. There are 10 slots in the evening for people to come up and tell a story. It has to be a true story; it has to be a consensual story, about you – not
One of our sponsors in nJoys, they sponsor the **** bucket, which is for anonymous questions and confessions. As the night goes on, in-between presenters, I will pick a confession from the bucket and read it aloud.
Q: What kind of confessions?
A: We have to be respectful for everyone.
This time, the first one we read out was a 55-year-old who said he was dating a 35-year-old. So, I took that moment to say, you know what, this is a safe space. This is