Calgary shares its smut on the public stage

After a not so hush, hush Fringe show, Smut Slam has exploded into Calgary with a monthly event. Organizer and MC Thomas Hall invites Calgarians to the stage, to share intimate stories about sex. There are judges and even prizes for the best stories.

The next event takes place Dec. 14 at the Inkubator Theatre. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.

Q: What’s Smut Slam about?

A: Smut Slam is an event that was started by Cameron Moore. She’s a travelling Fringe artist and a phone sex operator, and a lot of her work deals with that. She started it just to build positivity and awareness, and get people talking about sex. Because it’s still a taboo thing to talk about.

But, more importantly, it’s to get people talking about tough subjects. We’re promoting sexual positivity, a safe space and awareness.

Q: How does Smut Slam work?

A: I start every night without any announcements. I go straight into a story. There are 10 slots in the evening for people to come up and tell a story. It has to be a true story; it has to be a consensual story, about you – not third party. No notes or props, its storytelling not theatre .

One of our sponsors in nJoys, they sponsor the **** bucket, which is for anonymous questions and confessions. As the night goes on, in-between presenters, I will pick a confession from the bucket and read it aloud.

Q: What kind of confessions?

A: We have to be respectful for everyone.