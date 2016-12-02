Eggen sets school fees on back burner until 2018
Alberta Education said hard economic times have forced them to wait on their promise to reduce school fees
Calgary parents are asking Alberta’s education minister when they might see his campaign pledge to reduce school fees come into action.
In a statement provided to Metro, the minister said he remains committed to reducing the fees, but other things have taken priority during a challenging economic time— and he doesn’t anticipate allocating funding towards fees until 2018.
“We decided that it was more important, at this time, to protect existing funding—such as school authority funding which is used to hire teachers and support staff—which makes a direct impact in our classrooms,” he said. We also restored the transportation grant that the previous government had cut. Had we not done that, transportation fees would have likely increased.”
