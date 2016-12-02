Man charged in death of little boy and grandparents has hearing in court

CALGARY — The man accused of killing a five-year-old Calgary boy and his grandparents in June 2014 has had a court hearing to determine the admissibility of evidence in his coming trial.

Douglas Garland, 64, is charged with murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and Alvin and Kathy Liknes over two years ago.

The trio was reported missing after Nathan’s mother went to pick him up from a weekend sleepover at the Liknes’ residence and found no one at home.

An exhaustive search was launched that led police to an acreage near Airdrie, Alta., that was owned by Garland’s parents.

In July 2014, Garland was arrested and charged although the bodies have not been found.

A voir dire, or trial within a trial, began in the case on Thursday to determine the admissibility of certain evidence in the trial but a publication ban prevents the reporting of testimony or evidence presented at the hearing.

Garland's trial will begin on January 16, 2017, and is expected to last about five weeks.