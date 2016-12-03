Sean Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames beat Wild 3-2

CALGARY — Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Monahan outwaited Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk before snapping a shot over his right pad. Calgary goalie Chad Johnson then stopped Charlie Coyle's attempt at the other end of the ice to seal the victory.

Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund scored in regulation for the Flames (12-13-2), who have won two in a row and have gone 4-1-1 in their past six.

Johnson made 26 saves for the Flames to record his second straight win and fifth in his last six starts. Johnson stopped 29 shots two nights earlier to backstop Calgary to a 3-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu scored for Minnesota (11-8-4), which has gone 0-1-2 in its past three games.

Dubnyk finished with 30 saves in the Minnesota net.

Stewart opened the scoring at 3:50 of the first period when he redirected defenceman Jared Spurgeon's shot past Johnson.

Just past the midway mark of the first, Stuart had another great chance to score on a partial breakaway but Johnson stood his ground to make the save.

The Flames pulled even at 12:26 when Versteeg backhanded a rebound past Dubnyk, who made a pad save to stop the initial point shot by defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka.

Just 67 seconds later during a man advantage for the Flames, Backlund tapped a loose puck in the crease into the net behind Dubnyk, who had made back-to-back saves to deny scoring attempts by Mark Giordano and Matthew Tkachuk.

Although the Wild outshot the Flames 7-5 in the second, they weren't able to get any pucks past Johnson, who made a nice save to stop a one-timer off the stick of Zach Parise early in the period.

Early in the third, Dubnyk made a pad save to turn aside a point shot fired by Flames defenceman Dennis Wideman. On Minnesota's next rush up the ice, Koivu snapped a shot off the far post behind Johnson.

Koivu scored the equalizer for the Wild at 7:40 in the third when he took a pass from Jason Zucker in the slot and fired a shot to the top corner, glove side past Johnson.

Tkachuk had a great chance to score for Calgary when Alex Chiasson set him up in the slot with 6:18 left in regulation, but Koivu reached back with the shaft of his stick to deflect the puck over the net.

The Flames had a power play to start overtime, but weren't able to capitalize.