Calgarian on Nashville’s songwriters to watch

Nashville, the seat of legendary country music in America, has its eyes on one talented Calgarian writer.

Musician Aaron Pollock has been announced as one of the Nashville Songwriters Association international songwriters to watch – have garnered attention for unique and promising writing skills, according to the release.

“It feels good man,” he chuckled. “There are a lot of people sending their songs in to the organization. It’s a huge honour.”

And like any good country vignette, it’s been a rocky road to ride into this particular sunset.

A few years ago, Pollock was actually working in the Alberta Legislature.

“I decided I was unhappy doing that and music had always been in the back of my head,” he said.

So Pollock moved to Calgary and began focusing on rock music. He even made it into the top 10 in Toronto’s Indie Week festival.

“A producer there, he called me up after the finals and said, ‘Just a little friendly advice, but you need to work on your style. You can play and sing, but your songs need some work,’” he recalled.

So, Pollock made it his goal to write 50 songs within a year. Currently, he’s actually closer to 70. Through this experience, he began co-writing, experimenting more and even found that his style better suited country music.

For non-songwriters, 50 songs can be an intimidating feet – considering Pollock hasn’t even released his album yet. He’s truly trying to get the best possible material together, where every single song is a winner.

“Interesting quote that I heard: ‘If you wait around for inspiration, you’re not a writer, you’re a waiter,’” he said. “It’s funny quote, but the process to me is like writing essays in school It’s hard to get started, but the more you work at it, the easier it is to get into the flow.”