Cancer-patient sells out of Christmas trees a month ahead of schedule

Kim De Gagne sold his last Christmas tree on Saturday night, almost a month ahead of schedule.

He sold 132 trees in one day, a record for the 11 years he has been in business.

In previous years, De Gagne said he would sell around seven trees a day.

“My lowest count this year was 20 trees in one day,” he said.

“It’s never been like this before in my life.”

De Gagne is going to be occupied with treating his cancer now that he is sold out of trees. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of the disease, three years ago.

At the end of March, he’s getting a second stem-cell transplant, because his first has stopped being effective.

Once he’s recovered from that procedure, De Gagne and his wife are off to Hawaii. It was not financially feasible before, but with some generous donations and the help of social media, the vacation is a go.

“I don’t know what I can say to the people of Calgary to make them understand how much I appreciate them,” he said, tearing up.

“I think this is our chance.”

He has a few more trees arriving this week, but the wait list is long.

De Gagne’s main concern is getting trees to his regular customers who have not been able to obtain one because of the influx of caring Calgarians, like Meaghan Cowan.

Cowan read De Gagne’s story online and immediately knew she had to help.

“Two minutes after reading (about his story), we knew we had to go,” Cowan said.

Cowan was not alone. A Facebook post asking Calgarians to help De Gagne by purchasing a tree from him was shared nearly 20,000 times.

“Knowing you’re helping a fellow Calgarian, giving some hope back to someone, is why I think everyone wanted to get their trees from him,” she said.

Cowan raced from downtown to De Gagne’s lot in McKenzie Towne, and purchased both a tree and a wreath just before the lot closed for the day.

Cowan and her husband have a small artificial tree for their downtown apartment, but she said they felt pulled to help De Gagne.

“If everyone helps a little bit, it goes a long way. Especially in this economy, the Christmas giving spirit is the only way to get by,” she said.

Growing up, Cowan never had a real Christmas tree. She described the experience of visiting De Gagne’s lot as “amazing.”