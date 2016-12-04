Calgary police looking for ashes stolen from a purse

Calgary police are looking for a few items stolen from a purse – which include the ashes of the victim’s son, who died six months ago.

Calgary police believe two women entered Henry’s Pub at the Sheraton Cavalier Hotel early on Dec. 3, and took a purse that didn’t belong to them.

They left the pub and drove away in a silver, four-door car, which police say could be a 2008 or newer Mitsubishi Lancer.

At about 1:15 a.m., the two women used credit cards from the stolen purse at the 7-11 at 7233 Ogden Road SE. Police are hoping to identify the women, who may know where the other contents of the stolen purse may have ended up.