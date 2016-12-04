Mount Royal University student launches animated shorts on Trump presidency

Nick de Lima was never interested in politics, that is until Donald Trump won the Republican nomination.

The 25-year-old Mount Royal University (MRU) student said at that point he wanted to start following president-elect Trump and comment on his political endeavours through animated shorts.

Canadians Aboot Merica Politics (CAMP) Trump Watch was developed by de Lima over the past year to encourage millennials to participate in political discourse while offering up a unique and sometimes hilarious voice.

“Politics, it seems repetitive, like, people in parties get elected and then parties are pushing their platforms and then Trump came in and he was completely different,” said de Lima.

Wanting to gather the Canadian millennial perspective of president-elect Trump, de Lima interviews his friends and colleagues and turns their conversations into animations.

Each episode is about six to 10 minutes long and looks at one policy or hot topic.

For example, the first episode that was released Tuesday discusses the results of the election. According to de Lima, he wanted to help explain politics in a more fun and engaging way.

“I want people to be happy with the experience that they’re given with my videos. I do like to think that everything I put out there will be entertaining and educational,” said de Lima.

Along with presenting information to people, de Lima adds that he really just wants people to start thinking about what they see and hear. He said if he can educate people in a fun way, chances are, more people his age will start taking an interest in politics.

New episodes are uploaded every Tuesday, where shorts feature an analysis on North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the White House transition.