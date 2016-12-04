New Calgary footrace will help kids with cancer get to camp

Calgary runners will have a new 10 kilometre road race to take part in next June, just in time for Father’s Day.

The Sporting Life 10K has already opened registration at runcalgary.com.

Kirsten Fleming, executive director of Run Calgary, said the race should pair nicely with the already popular Mother’s Day Race.

“The Mother’s Day run is an institution in this town, so we thought we would give the dads out there a reason to come out and run for a cause and support Kids Cancer Care and hopefully create a tradition around Father’s Day Weekend,” said Fleming.

The event is sponsored by Sporting Life, a fitness store in the Southcentre Mall. The chain has hosted other successful events in Toronto and Ottawa.

Fleming said the Toronto run raises about $2 million per year.

She said the organization has fundraising goals for Calgary, but aren’t ready to talk about them just yet.

The race costs $55 to register. With that each runner gets a T-shirt, a medal, a 20 per cent off coupon for certain items as well as a $35 gift certificate from Sporting Life.

The race’s charity partner will be Kids Cancer Care.

Christine McIver, founder and CEO of Kids Cancer Care, said the money raised will primarily be used to help send sick kids of Camp Kindle in Mountain View County.