Heavy snowfall warning issued for large part of central and southern Alberta

Bundle up and slow down.

That’s the message from Environment Canada this morning, after a heavy snowfall warning was issued for a large part of central and southern Alberta.

Up to 10 cm of snow and poor visibility on roads is expected from Red Deer to Carstairs, including Calgary.

The warning also extends east towards Banff and south towards Lethbridge.

Calgary has already started to see light snowfall, but Environment Canada is warning that the snow will “produce a quick 10 cm in some locations.”

The snow is expected to stop in Calgary late in the morning, as the system moves south.