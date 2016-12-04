U of C students’ Standing Rock art covered with pro-pipeline messages

Less than twelve hours after students at the University of Calgary painted the campus’ rock to send a message of support the Standing Rock Sioux Nation, the rock was covered with a decidedly opposing message.

Justine Keefer, who helped paint the rock with a traditional medicine wheel on Thursday, found out the morning after that someone had replaced their paint job with what she described as pro-oil messages.

One section of the rock was painted black and the words “drill baby drill” were left behind.

“Everyone has a right to whatever their opinion is,” Keefer said, but added, “I don’t understand why it would upset someone enough that they felt like they needed to cover it up.”

The rock was promptly repainted with additional messages of support by several students, including Keefer.

“It was hard to fix, the medicine wheel concept was lost unfortunately,” Keefer said.

She explained there is no set policy about who can paint the rock and when, but there is what Keefer calls an “honour system” when it comes to respecting student paint jobs.

Typically, paint projects are left alone for at least 24 hours after they are complete.

“It’s mainly based on respect,” she said.

Keefer said she has a lot of respect for the oil and gas industry, and what it has done for the country, but her concerns lie with indigenous consultation and environmental issues.