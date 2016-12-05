Calgary BRZs need new funding source as business tax phased out

A group of councillors are taking steps at Monday’s meeting to make sure that Business Revitalization Zones (BRZs) continue to get funding after business taxes are phased out.

The city is currently shifting business tax away from businesses and towards landlords in 2019.

However Coun. Richard Pootmans noted that could cause a problem for BRZs, which are now mostly known as Business Improvement Areas (BIAs).

The groups are made up of several hundred merchants. Their typical annual operating budget is several hundred thousand dollars, according to Pootmans.

Previously, the city would approve a BRZ’s budget, and then the amount would be split among BRZ members and added onto their business tax.

With business taxes going away, Pootmans said the city will soon have a problem collecting the funds they once got from businesses.

“How do we levy that budget to the merchants?” asked Pootmans. “The best we’ve come up with is to charge the landlords under the non-residential property tax, but then the landlords are going to have the vote and the say.”

Pootmans’ notice of motion, which was also signed by Couns. Gian Carlo Carra, Andre Chabot and Ward Sutherland, asks administration to look for other possible ways to collect BRZ and BIA levies from businesses directly.

“They are merchant led – they know if the customers want a street festival or street furniture, while the landlords might not have that same kind of organic connection to the business people,” said Pootmans.

Alison Karim-McSwiney, executive director of the International Avenue BRZ, said she raised the concerns with Pootmans at an earlier meeting.

“It could potentially change who our main stakeholders are,” said Karim-McSwiney.

She’s also concerned about landlords having too much of a say on BRZ and BIA boards.