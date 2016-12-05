Calgary Chinatown debate will continue on Tuesday

Calgary City council will continue to hear concerns from residents of Chinatown tomorrow.

The public hearing on a new area redevelopment plan and a proposed development on a parking lot began mid-afternoon and continued until 9:30 p.m.

Residents continue to accuse the city of not consulting properly, something the mayor disputes.

“I know that city staff and consultants have worked incredibly hard on this,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “They’ve engaged well over 1,000 people in a neighbourhood that doesn’t even have that many people living in it."

Coun. Druh Farrell said the city found translators from various city departments who volunteered to come out to consultations and work with the community’s residents to help explain the process.