Mayor Nenshi makes good on CFL Grey Cup bet

Donning his Redblacks jersey, Mayor Naheed Nenshi took steps towards making good on a couple of bets he lost.

As two Calgary teams made their way to the Grey Cup and Vanier Cup, a high-stakes bet was drafted. Now, a couple weeks later, Nenshi is again wearing someone else’s jersey to pay his dues after the city’s Stampeders and University of Calgary Dinos didn’t take home their respective cups.

“I’m going to be interrupting our august and solemn proceedings twice today, now, and just after our lunch hour, in order to make up a bet,” said Nenshi. “So, as you all know, my sports bets all have three parts, the first part we’re about to deal with.”

Nenshi said as far as literary aspirations, council would notice a stark contrast between his morning reading (Mayor Jim Watson’s poem) and his afternoon poem (Régis Labeaume’s).

Part of the bet was he would have to read poems by the winning mayors in front of council, and send them a foodie treat – Mayor Jim Watson will be snacking on Jelly Modern donuts soon.

“It turns out it’s extremely expensive to ship fresh donuts, if anyone’s going to Ottawa in the next little while let me know, I may have a little package to send along with you,” said Nenshi before he unfolded a piece of paper.

“This afternoon I’ll be sharing with you a very well-chosen, very thoughtful poem, from a classic Quebec poet – and this morning, not so much,” said Nenshi. “Mayor Jim Watson is a wonderful man, a great mayor, he is not a good poet.”

Although Calgary did lose, Nenshi took a moment to congratulate the Ottawa Redblacks for their underdog status adding they “came out to play,” but Watson, in writing his poem, did not come out to play.

“Twinkle twinkle little star, how I wonder why the Stampeders were sub-par,” read Nenshi. “(That was not pentameter, just pointing that out)

Up above the world so high, are the Redblacks, I can’t lie

While my hopes for winning were gone, and all I could shout was ‘COME ON!’

(That’s true)

Mayor Watson showed me the light, and said don’t worry, you’ll be all right

Once again, Ottawa proved to be the bigger shark and blew us right out of the park

I should have been chanting go Redblacks go (ew)

Hand high fived their mascot big Joe

Ahh, the truth is I envy Ottawa, the whole city leaves me in awe

(I’d like to point out that doesn’t rhyme)

They do everything better than Calgary, and their people are lovely and merry

(That also doesn’t rhyme)

Twinkle twinkle little star, I’ve learned my lesson from Mayor Jim,