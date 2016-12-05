Southern Alberta parents want return of dead toddler's stolen ashes

CALGARY — A southern Alberta family is devastated after someone stole a purse containing the ashes of their little boy from a northeast Calgary pub on the weekend.

Laura and Nathan Hudson of Medicine Hat brought their family to Calgary to attend a memorial event at the Alberta Children’s Hospital and were at their hotel's pub playing video lottery terminals when they noticed Laura's purse was missing.

A small velvet bag containing the ashes of their toddler son, Hunter, who drowned six months ago, was in the purse.

Laura says there were very few people in the pub so she didn’t think much about stepping away from her belongings for a few seconds.

Surveillance footage from the pub shows a pair of women entering and then leaving a few minutes later in a silver, four-door car.

Police say two women later used credit cards from the stolen purse at a convenience store.

“That’s the last physical thing that we had of him," Laura says of the ashes. "I’m already devastated I lost my baby."

“It’s pretty upsetting,” says Hunter's older brother Terrance. “For her, it’s losing him all over, it’s really devastating.”

Laura says she just wants Hunter's ashes back.

"If they could just even put him in a mailbox, because it’s so public now that anybody that would find it would know to drop it off somewhere,” she says.

“I just pray that they didn’t throw him out or something, that would be horrible.”