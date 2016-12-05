Suncor avoids $1.3-billion tax bill with favourable Tax Court ruling

CALGARY — Suncor Energy says it has successfully defended its accounting practices and avoided a $1.3-billion tax bill sought by the Canada Revenue Agency.

The Calgary-based company said Monday that the Tax Court of Canada had ruled in its favour on a tax dispute stemming from how it accounted for losses in 2007.

The CRA had told the company in 2013 that it could be on the hook for the extra taxes because of how hedging losses from the Buzzard offshore field were handled in 2007, when the asset belonged to Petro-Canada.

Suncor said the Tax Court ruling means it won't have to pay any additional taxes, interest or penalties, and that all taxation matters related to the issue are now closed.